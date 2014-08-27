Heath Hembree Optioned To Pawtucket; Edwin Escobar Called Up To Red Sox

The link between pitchers Heath Hembree and Edwin Escobar extends beyond their inclusion in last month’s Jake Peavy trade.

The Boston Red Sox optioned Hembree to Triple-A Pawtucket before Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Escobar was recalled from Pawtucket to take Hembree’s spot on the active roster.

Hembree struggled in the 11th inning of the Red Sox’s 11-7 win Tuesday. The right-hander surrendered three earned runs on three hits and a walk after Boston exploded for seven runs in the top of the inning to build an 11-4 lead. The three runs were the first allowed by Hembree in three appearances with the Sox this season. The 25-year-old owns a 3.92 ERA in 43 2/3 innings over 46 appearances at Triple-A in 2014.

The Red Sox offense’s huge 11th inning Tuesday ensured that Hembree’s struggles didn’t mean much. But Boston and Toronto have played back-to-back extra-inning affairs, and Rubby De La Rosa only lasted 4 2/3 innings Tuesday, so the Red Sox could use a fresh arm, hence their decision to swap Hembree for Escobar.

Escobar has never pitched in the majors. The 22-year-old left-hander also has had a difficult season at Triple-A, posting a 3-10 record and 4.94 ERA in 25 starts, though he had pitched better with the PawSox of late before imploding his last time out.

Hembree and Escobar both were acquired from the San Francisco Giants in the trade that sent Peavy out West.

