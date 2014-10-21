Taylor Hall’s Backhand Penalty Shot On Ben Bishop Lifts Oilers (Video)

Taylor Hall knows how to fire up a crowd.

With Monday night’s game tied at 1, the Edmonton Oilers forward drew a penalty shot after Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Matt Carle took him out as he drove the net.

Hall capitalized on the opportunity with 16,839 fans at Rexall Place on their feet, beating Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop on a swift backhand that slid right under his legs.

Hall’s goal was his fourth of the season and his second point of the night. The Oilers won 3-2, their first victory of the season after dropping four in a row.

