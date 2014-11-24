Bruins-Penguins Live: Evgeni Malkin Scores In Overtime, Pittsburgh Wins 3-2

6:30 pm: Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Marc-Andre Fleury (Pittsburgh) lead their teams on to the ice for the pre-game skate and will start in net.
Brad Marchand also is taking part in warmups. He is a game-time decision.
6:38 pm: Penguins lines and pairings in rushes:
Spaling-Crosby-Hornqvist
Kunitz-Malkin-Comeau
Bennett-Sutter-Downie
Adams-Goc-Megna
Martin-Letang
Maatta-Ehrhoff
Scuderi-Despres
6:40 pm: Bruins lines and pairings during rushes:
Bruins lines in warmups: Marchand-Bergeron-Smith Lucic-Soderberg-Eriksson Gagne-Campbell-Paille Caron-Khokhlachev-Pastrnak
— Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) November 24, 2014
Bruins pairings in warmups: Seidenberg-Krug Morrow-Hamilton Bartkowski-Miller
— Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) November 24, 2014
6:42 pm: Hey Bruins fans, do you want to be part of tonight’s NESN broadcast? Tweet a question to Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) and it could appear during intermission or the post game show.
6:45 pm:
The last time Chara missed a game against the Pens, he was playing for Islanders on Feb. 12, 2000. He's played 52 straight vs. Pens since.
— Pens Radio Network (@PensRadioNet) November 24, 2014
7:00 pm: Bruins’ 2014 first-round draft pick David Pastrnak will make his NHL debut tonight. He has scored five goals with 13 assists in 17 games for the Providence Bruins (AHL) this season.
First Period, 0:01, 0-0: We’re underway!
First Period, 3:33, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby scores on a backhand shot off a rebound after the Penguins fired three shots on Tuukka Rask. Dennis Seidenberg was unable to successfully defend Crosby in front of the net. Craig Adams and Kris Letand picked up assists.
GIF via Twitter/@MyRegularFace
First Period, 5:07, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Paul Martin takes a holding penalty and the Bruins will receive their first power play of the night. The Penguins have the NHL’s fourth-best penalty kill.
First Period, 6:55, 1-0 Pittsburgh:
Pastrnak seeing PP time, with Marchand, Lucic, Krug/Morrow on the points ^CS
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2014
First Period, 7:07, 1-0 Pittsburgh: The Penguins have killed the penalty and we’re back to even strength.
First Period, 8:01, 1-0 Pittsburgh:
Pittsburgh has scored first in 16 of their 20 games this season. #FACT
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) November 25, 2014
First Period, 10:00, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Patrice Bergeron bats a puck past Marc-Andre Fleury at the top of the crease. The play was reviewed and disallowed because it was played with a high stick.
It’s close. pic.twitter.com/vMaPhQcFas
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 25, 2014
First Period, 12:22, 1-0 Pittsburgh:
NHL's explanation of Bergeron no goal pic.twitter.com/cf1iWPSpsp
— Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) November 25, 2014
First Period, 15:21, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Reilly Smith collides with Marc-Andre Fleury and takes a goaltender interference penalty. The Penguins will have their first power play of the night. They have the No. 1 ranked power play in the NHL.
Smith got shoved into Fleury. Contact was minimal and outside the blue paint. Good job, guys. pic.twitter.com/QHL6YhVKb2
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 25, 2014
First Period, 17:21, 1-0 Pittsburgh: The Bruins have killed the penalty and we’re back to even strength.
End of First Period, 1-0 Pittsburgh
Shots: 10-10
Faceoffs: 15-5 Pittsburgh
Power Plays: Both 0-for-1
Goals
SIdney Crosby (9), assisted by Craig Adams (1) and Kris Letang (11)
Bruins & Penguins both had 22 shot attempts (B's led 14-12 at 5v5). Best Corsi line at 5v5: Marchand: Plus-4 Bergeron: Plus-3 Smith: Plus-1
— Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) November 25, 2014
Second Period, 0:01, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Play has resumed!
Second Period, 1:33, 1-1: The Bruins have tied the game. Remarkable passing by Carl Soderberg and Loui Eriksson sets up a goal by Milan Lucic — his first in eight games.
GIF via Twitter/@PeteBlackburn
Second Period, 2:11, 2-1 Boston: Joe Morrow has scored his first career NHL goal on a shot from the point. It may have been deflected by a Penguins player in front of the net.
GIF via Twitter/@PeteBlackburn
Second Period, 1:43, 1-1: The Bruins have tied the game. Remarkable passing by Carl Soderberg and Loui Eriksson sets up a goal by Milan Lucic — his first in eight gams.
GIF via Twitter/@PeteBlackburn
Second Period, 6:21, 2-1 Boston: Tuukka Rask makes a huge glove save on Steve Downie to preserve the Bruins’ lead.
Second Period, 8:49, 2-1 Boston: Patrice Bergeron has taken a hooking penalty and the Bruins will return to the penalty kill, where they are 1-for-1 tonight.
Second Period, 9:42, 2-2: Evgeni Malkin has tied the game with his ninth goal of the season. The Penguins are 1-for-2 on the power play tonight.
GIF via Twitter/@MyRegularFace
Second Period, 10:53, 2-2: Carl Sodebrerg scored as the net was dislodged, but he batted the puck across the goal line with his glove. The play was reviewed and the call on the ice (no goal) stood.
GIF via Twitter/@MyRegularFace
Second Period, 15:30, 2-2: Milan Lucic and Simon Despres both go to the penalty box for roughing. We’ll have 4-on-4 action.
Second Period, 15:56, 2-2: Boston is going on a 4-on-3 power play. Paul Martin takes a minor penalty for interference.
Second Period, 17:30, 2-2: The penalties are over and we’re back to 5-on-5.
End of Second Period, 2-2
Shots: 24-20 Boston
Faceoffs: 21-21
Power Plays: PIT 1-for-2, BOS 0-for-2
Goals
Sidney Crosby (9), assisted by Craig Adams (1) and Kris Letang (11)
Milan Lucic (4), assisted by Loui Eriksson (9) and Loui Eriksson (10)
Joe Morrow (1), assisted by Dougie Hamilton 8) and Simon Gagne (1)
Evgeni Malkin PPG (9), assisted by Kris Letang (12) and Sidney Crosby (19)
Third Period, 0:01, 2-2: Play has resumed.
Third Period, 7:00, 2-2: The Penguins are controlling most of the action so far and have attempted at least nine shots toward Tuukka Rask. He’s made five saves in this period so far.
Third Period, 8:22, 2-2: David Pastrnak just took a shift in Brad Marchand’s spot with Patrice Bergeron and Reilly Smith.
Third Period, 10:50, 2-2: Mishandling the puck nearly costs Pittsburgh.
Third Period, 10:50, 2-2: Mishandling the puck nearly costs Pittsburgh.
Letang loses the puck in front of Fleury and Soderberg swats at it, but deflects out of play. 9:10 to go. Still 2-2 ^CS
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2014
Third Period, 14:31, 2-2: Brad Marchand fires the puck on net, it misses high and hits the glass and bounces near the goal line — inches away from going into the net. A few seconds later, David Pastrnak made a no-look pass from behind the net to set up Marchand with a scoring chance in the low slot, but he couldn’t handle the puck cleanly.
GIF via Twitter/MyRegularFace
Third Period, 17:29, 2-2: The Bruins are called for too many men on the ice, giving the Penguins their third power play of the night. They are 1-for-2 so far.
Third Period, 19:29, 2-2: Tuukka Rask makes a huge save at the top of his crease as the Bruins kill the penalty. We’re back to 5-on-5.
End of Regulation, 2-2
The Bruins are 4-0-0 in overtime this season. The Penguins are 2-1-1.
Overtime, 0:32, Penguins Win 3-2: Evgeni Malkin has scored the game-winner, his second goal of the game.
GIF: Another look at Malkin’s OT winner pic.twitter.com/Lz5SqAsWcX
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 25, 2014
BOSTON — The Bruins and Penguins have rekindled their rivalry over the last four seasons and the next chapter will be written Monday night at TD Garden.
It’s the first meeting between these teams this season, but the Bruins will be without a few important players because of injuries. That list includes defensemen Zdeno Chara, as well as veteran centers David Krejci and Chris Kelly. B’s forwards Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Jordan Caron are game-time decisions.
Monday night’s matchup is Mike Johnston’s first against the Bruins as the Penguins’ head coach. He’s in his rookie season as an NHL bench boss, and his team is off to a strong 13-4-1 start.
“I used to see them tip a lot of pucks from the blue line with the middle drive trying to get on the forecheck,” Bruins head coach Claude Julien said of the Penguins.
“They’re coming in a little deeper, going up as a group, the neutral zone forecheck is a little bit different, they overload in the D zone. So, you know, Mike’s a good coach. I’ve known Mike a long time, so he’s brought a different structure to that team, not to say the other one wasn’t good because they’ve always had good results for the whole season but he brought a different concept to that team and they seem to be embracing it right now.”
Stay tuned to NESN.com’s Bruins-Penguins live blog for score updates, injury news, analysis and highlights.
7:00 pm: Bruins’ 2014 first-round draft pick David Pastrnak will make his NHL debut tonight. He has scored five goals with 13 assists in 17 games for the Providence Bruins (AHL) this season.
Matt Fraser, David Krejci and Chris Kelly are the scratches for Boston.
Bruins starters: Marchand-Bergeron-Smith, Seidenberg-Krug and Rask
Penguins starters: Spaling-Crosby-Hornqvist, Martin-Letang and Fleury
Third Period, 10:50, 2-2: Mishandling the puck nearly costs Pittsburgh.
Letang loses the puck in front of Fleury and Soderberg swats at it, but deflects out of play. 9:10 to go. Still 2-2 ^CS
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2014
Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties
BOSTON — The Bruins and Penguins have rekindled their rivalry over the last four seasons and the next chapter will be written Monday night at TD Garden.
It’s the first meeting between these teams this season, but the Bruins will be without a few important players because of injuries. That list includes defensemen Zdeno Chara, as well as veteran centers David Krejci and Chris Kelly. B’s forwards Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Jordan Caron are game-time decisions.
Monday night’s matchup is Mike Johnston’s first against the Bruins as the Penguins’ head coach. He’s in his rookie season as an NHL bench boss, and his team is off to a strong 13-4-1 start.
“I used to see them tip a lot of pucks from the blue line with the middle drive trying to get on the forecheck,” Bruins head coach Claude Julien said of the Penguins.
“They’re coming in a little deeper, going up as a group, the neutral zone for-check is a little bit different, they overload in the D zone. So, you know, Mike’s a good coach. I’ve known Mike a long time, so he’s brought a different structure to that team, not to say the other one wasn’t good because they’ve always had good results for the whole season but he brought a different concept to that team and they seem to be embracing it right now.”
Stay tuned to NESN.com’s Bruins-Penguins live blog for score updates, injury news, analysis and highlights.
Click to view the expected lineups for each team>>