Bruins-Penguins Live: Evgeni Malkin Scores In Overtime, Pittsburgh Wins 3-2

by on Mon, Nov 24, 2014 at 5:59PM
Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20146:04pm

BOSTON — The Bruins and Penguins have rekindled their rivalry over the last four seasons and the next chapter will be written Monday night at TD Garden.

It’s the first meeting between these teams this season, but the Bruins will be without a few important players because of injuries. That list includes defensemen Zdeno Chara, as well as veteran centers David Krejci and Chris Kelly. B’s forwards Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Jordan Caron are game-time decisions.

Monday night’s matchup is Mike Johnston’s first against the Bruins as the Penguins’ head coach. He’s in his rookie season as an NHL bench boss, and his team is off to a strong 13-4-1 start.

“I used to see them tip a lot of pucks from the blue line with the middle drive trying to get on the forecheck,” Bruins head coach Claude Julien said of the Penguins.

“They’re coming in a little deeper, going up as a group, the neutral zone for-check is a little bit different, they overload in the D zone. So, you know, Mike’s a good coach. I’ve known Mike a long time, so he’s brought a different structure to that team, not to say the other one wasn’t good because they’ve always had good results for the whole season but he brought a different concept to that team and they seem to be embracing it right now.”

Stay tuned to NESN.com’s Bruins-Penguins live blog for score updates, injury news, analysis and highlights.

Click to view the expected lineups for each team>>

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20146:31pm

6:30 pm: Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Marc-Andre Fleury (Pittsburgh) lead their teams on to the ice for the pre-game skate and will start in net.

Brad Marchand also is taking part in warmups. He is a game-time decision.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20146:39pm

6:38 pm: Penguins lines and pairings in rushes:

Spaling-Crosby-Hornqvist

Kunitz-Malkin-Comeau

Bennett-Sutter-Downie

Adams-Goc-Megna
Martin-Letang

Maatta-Ehrhoff

Scuderi-Despres

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20146:40pm

6:40 pm: Bruins lines and pairings during rushes:

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20146:43pm

6:42 pm: Hey Bruins fans, do you want to be part of tonight’s NESN broadcast? Tweet a question to Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) and it could appear during intermission or the post game show.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20146:44pm

6:45 pm

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:06pm

7:00 pm: Bruins’ 2014 first-round draft pick David Pastrnak will make his NHL debut tonight. He has scored five goals with 13 assists in 17 games for the Providence Bruins (AHL) this season.

Matt Fraser, David Krejci and Chris Kelly are the scratches for Boston.
Bruins starters: Marchand-Bergeron-Smith, Seidenberg-Krug and Rask
Penguins starters: Spaling-Crosby-Hornqvist, Martin-Letang and Fleury
Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:10pm

First Period, 0:01, 0-0: We’re underway!

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:16pm

First Period, 3:33, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby scores on a backhand shot off a rebound after the Penguins fired three shots on Tuukka Rask. Dennis Seidenberg was unable to successfully defend Crosby in front of the net. Craig Adams and Kris Letand picked up assists.

GIF via Twitter/@MyRegularFace

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:19pm

First Period, 5:07, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Paul Martin takes a holding penalty and the Bruins will receive their first power play of the night. The Penguins have the NHL’s fourth-best penalty kill.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:20pm

First Period, 6:55, 1-0 Pittsburgh

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:21pm

First Period, 7:07, 1-0 Pittsburgh: The Penguins have killed the penalty and we’re back to even strength. 

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:22pm

First Period, 8:01, 1-0 Pittsburgh

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:29pm

First Period, 10:00, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Patrice Bergeron bats a puck past Marc-Andre Fleury at the top of the crease. The play was reviewed and disallowed because it was played with a high stick. 

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:40pm

First Period, 12:22, 1-0 Pittsburgh

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:42pm

First Period, 15:21, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Reilly Smith collides with Marc-Andre Fleury and takes a goaltender interference penalty. The Penguins will have their first power play of the night. They have the No. 1 ranked power play in the NHL.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:45pm

First Period, 17:21, 1-0 Pittsburgh: The Bruins have killed the penalty and we’re back to even strength.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20147:48pm

End of First Period, 1-0 Pittsburgh

Shots: 10-10

Faceoffs: 15-5 Pittsburgh

Power Plays: Both 0-for-1

Goals 

SIdney Crosby (9), assisted by Craig Adams (1) and Kris Letang (11)

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:05pm

Second Period, 0:01, 1-0 Pittsburgh: Play has resumed!

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:12pm

Second Period, 1:33, 1-1: The Bruins have tied the game. Remarkable passing by Carl Soderberg and Loui Eriksson sets up a goal by Milan Lucic — his first in eight games.

GIF via Twitter/@PeteBlackburn

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:16pm

Second Period, 2:11, 2-1 Boston: Joe Morrow has scored his first career NHL goal on a shot from the point. It may have been deflected by a Penguins player in front of the net.

GIF via Twitter/@PeteBlackburn

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:17pm

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:23pm

Second Period, 6:21, 2-1 Boston: Tuukka Rask makes a huge glove save on Steve Downie to preserve the Bruins’ lead.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:24pm

Second Period, 8:49, 2-1 Boston: Patrice Bergeron has taken a hooking penalty and the Bruins will return to the penalty kill, where they are 1-for-1 tonight.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:27pm

Second Period, 9:42, 2-2: Evgeni Malkin has tied the game with his ninth goal of the season. The Penguins are 1-for-2 on the power play tonight.

GIF via Twitter/@MyRegularFace

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:33pm

Second Period, 10:53, 2-2: Carl Sodebrerg scored as the net was dislodged, but he batted the puck across the goal line with his glove. The play was reviewed and the call on the ice (no goal) stood.

GIF via Twitter/@MyRegularFace

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:41pm

Second Period, 15:30, 2-2: Milan Lucic and Simon Despres both go to the penalty box for roughing. We’ll have 4-on-4 action.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:42pm

Second Period, 15:56, 2-2: Boston is going on a 4-on-3 power play. Paul Martin takes a minor penalty for interference.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:46pm

Second Period, 17:30, 2-2: The penalties are over and we’re back to 5-on-5.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20148:48pm

End of Second Period, 2-2

Shots: 24-20 Boston

Faceoffs: 21-21

Power Plays: PIT 1-for-2, BOS 0-for-2

Goals 

Sidney Crosby (9), assisted by Craig Adams (1) and Kris Letang (11)

Milan Lucic (4), assisted by Loui Eriksson (9) and Loui Eriksson (10)

Joe Morrow (1), assisted by Dougie Hamilton 8) and Simon Gagne (1)

Evgeni Malkin PPG (9), assisted by Kris Letang (12) and Sidney Crosby (19)

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:06pm

Third Period, 0:01, 2-2: Play has resumed. 

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:14pm

Third Period, 7:00, 2-2: The Penguins are controlling most of the action so far and have attempted at least nine shots toward Tuukka Rask. He’s made five saves in this period so far.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:18pm

Third Period, 8:22, 2-2: David Pastrnak just took a shift in Brad Marchand’s spot with Patrice Bergeron and Reilly Smith.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:22pm

Third Period, 10:50, 2-2: Mishandling the puck nearly costs Pittsburgh.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:22pm

Third Period, 10:50, 2-2: Mishandling the puck nearly costs Pittsburgh.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:27pm

Third Period, 14:31, 2-2: Brad Marchand fires the puck on net, it misses high and hits the glass and bounces near the goal line — inches away from going into the net. A few seconds later, David Pastrnak made a no-look pass from behind the net to set up Marchand with a scoring chance in the low slot, but he couldn’t handle the puck cleanly.

GIF via Twitter/MyRegularFace

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:33pm

Third Period, 17:29, 2-2: The Bruins are called for too many men on the ice, giving the Penguins their third power play of the night. They are 1-for-2 so far.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:36pm

Third Period, 19:29, 2-2: Tuukka Rask makes a huge save at the top of his crease as the Bruins kill the penalty. We’re back to 5-on-5.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:37pm

End of Regulation, 2-2

The Bruins are 4-0-0 in overtime this season. The Penguins are 2-1-1.

Nicholas Goss Mon, Nov 24, 20149:41pm

Overtime, 0:32, Penguins Win 3-2: Evgeni Malkin has scored the game-winner, his second goal of the game. 

Nicholas Goss Tue, Nov 25, 201412:02am

Nicholas Goss Tue, Nov 25, 201412:05am

Nicholas Goss Tue, Nov 25, 201412:09am

Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN
