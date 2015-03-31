Bruins Rookie David Pastrnak Wins 2015 NESN 7th Player Award In Fan Vote

David Pastrnak has provided the Boston Bruins with much-needed scoring production as the youngest player in the NHL this season.

On Tuesday night, the rookie right winger won the 2015 NESN 7th Player Award during a quick ceremony before the Bruins and Florida Panthers squared off at TD Garden.

The award, which is determined by a fan vote, goes to the Bruin who has performed above and beyond expectations.

Pastrnak entered Tuesday with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 40 games this season, and he ranked second on the team in scoring (11 points in 14 games) during the month of March.

Pastrnak also is one of just two players from the 2014 NHL draft to play in more than 25 games this season. The other is Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who was the No. 1 overall pick.

Reilly Smith (2014) and Dougie Hamilton (2013) were the previous two winners of the 2015 NESN 7th Player Award.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@CrzyCanucklehed