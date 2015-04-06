Max Pacioretty Leaves Game After Taking Nasty Fall Into Boards (Video)

The Montreal Canadiens might be without their best skater for the foreseeable future.

Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty left Sunday’s game against the Florida Panthers after taking a scary-looking, head-first fall into the boards. Pacioretty went crashing to the ice and then slammed his head into the end boards after taking a shove from Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

As you can see, Pacioretty was dazed following the play before eventually being helped off the ice. He didn’t return to the game, and the Canadiens didn’t provide any further information on his status.

Pacioretty is one of six Canadiens who had played in all 80 of the team’s games this season, and he’s the club’s leading scorer. The forward has potted 37 goals to go with 30 assists and is a plus-38 on the season.

Montreal currently leads the Atlantic Division by two points over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both teams have two regular-season games to play.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images