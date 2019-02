As part of the pregame festivities for Saturday’s Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros game, members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, “The Leap Frogs,” jumped from a plane high above Boston and touched down on the outfield grass at Fenway Park.

Several of the parachuters were strapped with cameras for the descent, resulting in some seriously breathtaking views of the city on a beautiful July 4 afternoon.

Check it out:

h/t WEEI.com