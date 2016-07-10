Would Brock Lesnar Consider Full-Time Return To UFC? Match Makes Sense

LAS VEGAS — Brock Lesnar didn’t say yes, but he didn’t say no. What he did say after his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt, though, tells you everything you need to know about his future.

“Let’s make one thing clear: Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

That statement came Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena after a reporter asked if he’d pursue more UFC fights after this one. That would mean abandoning the WWE career and contract that have brought Lesnar fame and fortune, but with guaranteed paydays like the $2.5 million he received for UFC 200, a full-time return to the octagon seems a little more possible.

Lesnar is committed to an Aug. 21 SummerSlam match with Randy Orton, who, along with other WWE stars, tweeted congratulations to the heavyweight star after his unanimous-decision win.

#UFC200 @BrockLesnar is right. We all need to stick together. Good fight tonight buddy. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) July 10, 2016

A big congratulations to @BrockLesnar on his win tonight! An impressive & dominant performance after his long hiatus. 👏🏽👏🏽 #UFC200 — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) July 10, 2016

After next month, they could be saying goodbye to Lesnar, who admitted Saturday that “ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been a bully,” and he seemed to enjoy the excitement that came with this fight. He also entertained the assembled media with numerous one-liners — such as saying he believed he’s “the toughest son of a (expletive)” and that Hunt had “a coconut head” — showing the showmanship learned while in the WWE but is useful to the UFC, too.

Lesnar is a larger-than-life personality who could infuse more swagger into the UFC. Given Saturday night’s result and Lesnar’s post-fight comments, it’s a match that makes sense.

But, as the man said, Brock Lesnar will do what Brock Lesnar wants to do. And only he knows what that is.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images