Senators’ Craig Anderson Robs David Krejci With Clutch Pad Save In Game 3

There was plenty of scoring in Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Monday night, but there also were some stellar saves.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson made a brilliant clutch save to rob Bruins forward David Krejci of the possible game-winning goal. Krejci received a slick pass in front of the net from Dave Backes, but Anderson made a great post-to-post move to deny Krejci of a goal.

To see Anderson stop Krejci on the doorstep, check out the DCU Save of the Day in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images