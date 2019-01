The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox will wrap up a three-game series Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

These teams split the first two games, with Boston’s offense exploding for a 13-7 win Tuesday night.

Here’s how to watch the Red Sox vs. White Sox series finale online.

When: Wednesday, May 31, at 8:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NESNgo (in New England) and MLB.TV (outside New England region)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images