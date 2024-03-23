The NCAA tournament continues with the round of 32 on Saturday night as the No. 14 seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies take on the No. 11 seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Both teams enter the second round after upset wins to start the tournament. Oakland, now at 24-11 on the season, upset No. 3 seeded Kentucky to continue their season as Horizon League champions. As for North Carolina State, the ACC champions at 23-14, the Wolfpack knocked off No. 6 seeded Texas Tech in the first round.

Tip-off from Pittsburgh is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in pursuit of a NCAA championship.

Here’s how to watch the Oakland-NC State matchup:

When: Saturday, March 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS/TruTV

Online: TBS | TruTV