Texas vs. Tennessee: Watch NCAA Tournament Live On TV, Online

The second round of the NCAA tournament continues on Saturday night when the No. 7 seeded Texas Longhorns battle the No. 2 seeded Tennessee Volunteers.

Texas advanced past No. 10 seeded Colorado State in the first round of the tournament with a 21-12 record on the season. As for Tennessee, the Volunteers cruised past No. 15 seeded Saint Peter’s to advance to 25-8 on the season.

The winner moves on to the Sweet 16 in pursuit of a NCAA championship.

Tip-off from Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the Texas-Tennessee matchup:

When: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Online: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Featured image via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images