The NCAA tournament bracket is taking shape as the First Four begins to prelude the opening round on Thursday.

One of those matchups takes place Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio as the Colorado State Rams of the Mountain West Conference battle the Virginia Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Entering at 24-10 on the year, Colorado State won a pair of games in the conference tournament before falling to New Mexico State. As for Virginia at 23-10, the Cavaliers fell to the eventual ACC champion North Carolina Wolfpack.

The winner will play as the No. 10 seed against the No. 7 Florida Gators in the first round in Indianapolis.

With a trip to the first round on the line, here’s how to watch the Colorado State-Virginia matchup:

When: Tuesday, March 19 at 9:10 p.m. ET.

TV: TruTV

Stream: TruTV