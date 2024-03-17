On Selection Sunday, another automatic bid is on the line in the Big Ten Championship game.

In this matchup, the No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers with the right to keep rolling to the NCAA tournament as conference champions.

During the regular season, Illinois emerged victorious in the only meeting between the teams in a 91-83 win over Wisconsin.

To advance to the title game, Wisconsin outlasted No. 1 Purdue 76-75 behind guard Chucky Hepburn’s 22 points. As for Illinois, the Fighting Illini earned a 98-87 win over the No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Tip-off from Target Center is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s how you can watch the Illinois-Wisconsin matchup on TV and online:

When: Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+