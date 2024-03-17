On Selection Sunday, another automatic bid is on the line in the Big Ten Championship game.

In this matchup, the No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers with the right to keep rolling to the NCAA tournament as conference champions.

During the regular season, Illinois emerged victorious in the only meeting between the teams in a 91-83 win over Wisconsin.

To advance to the title game, Wisconsin outlasted No. 1 Purdue 76-75 behind guard Chucky Hepburn’s 22 points. As for Illinois, the Fighting Illini earned a 98-87 win over the No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Story continues below advertisement

Tip-off from Target Center is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s how you can watch the Illinois-Wisconsin matchup on TV and online:

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

When: Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

More College Basketball::

Florida Vs. Auburn Live Stream: Watch SEC Championship Online, On TV

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports Images