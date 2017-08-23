Celtics Fans Inexplicably Burn Isaiah Thomas Jerseys After Cavs Trade

Burning jerseys after a free-agent athlete leaves a team is nothing new, but some Boston Celtics fans might be confused about the circumstances that led to Isaiah Thomas becoming a Cleveland Cavalier on Tuesday night.

You see, the Celtics actually traded Thomas — along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick — to the Cavs in exchange for a better, younger point guard in Kyrie Irving. But that didn’t stop a few C’s fans from burning Thomas’ jersey, regardless of the fact that he didn’t choose to leave.

Not my Point Guard pic.twitter.com/TVTI1Qu0aD — Kyle Gordon (@kylegordon28) August 23, 2017

What makes it worse is that while Irving is an upgrade, Thomas still was great and a huge reason for the Celtics’ success over the past two seasons. The 28-year-old even played through the entire first round of the playoffs this year after his younger sister’s death and returned for Round 2 one day after her funeral.

But, hey, if people want to incinerate an article of clothing they likely spent $100 or more on because a man was transferred to a new job, that’s their prerogative.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images