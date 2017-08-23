Celtics Fans Inexplicably Burn Isaiah Thomas Jerseys After Cavs Trade

Burning jerseys after a free-agent athlete leaves a team is nothing new, but some Boston Celtics fans might be confused about the circumstances that led to Isaiah Thomas becoming a Cleveland Cavalier on Tuesday night.
You see, the Celtics actually traded Thomas — along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick — to the Cavs in exchange for a better, younger point guard in Kyrie Irving. But that didn’t stop a few C’s fans from burning Thomas’ jersey, regardless of the fact that he didn’t choose to leave.
What makes it worse is that while Irving is an upgrade, Thomas still was great and a huge reason for the Celtics’ success over the past two seasons. The 28-year-old even played through the entire first round of the playoffs this year after his younger sister’s death and returned for Round 2 one day after her funeral.
But, hey, if people want to incinerate an article of clothing they likely spent $100 or more on because a man was transferred to a new job, that’s their prerogative.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
