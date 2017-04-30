Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas ‘Ready To Play’ After Attending Sister’s Funeral

Share this:

Tweet







Isaiah Thomas was stellar in the Boston Celtics’ first-round series against the Chicago Bulls, and was so despite considerable adversity.

Just a day prior to Game 1 of Celtics-Bulls, Thomas’ 22-year-old sister was killed in a single-car crash in Washington. Thomas still would play every game in the series, and galvanized the Celtics to a 4-2 comeback series win over Chicago.

Following the clinching Game 6 on Friday, Thomas flew home to Tacoma, Wash., to attend his sister’s funeral services Saturday. Thomas would return to Boston early Sunday morning and appears to be ready to go for Game 1 of the Celtics’ second-round series against the Washington Wizards.

Speaking with the media prior to the game, Boston head coach Brad Stevens said Thomas maintained normalcy despite the unfortunate circumstances.

“He was here at his normal time, doing his normal shooting routine and everything else,” Stevens said. “He’s back and he’s ready to play.”

Stevens said he spoke with Thomas briefly Sunday morning, but their talks had nothing to do with basketball.

“I talked to him for a few minutes,” he said. “My discussion with him wasn’t about basketball, obviously. It was just about how hard it is to speak at a funeral. He’s been through a lot and just continues to amaze us all when he steps on the court with his resolve and ability to be in what he calls ‘his sanctuary.’ He’s going to continue to have really tough days, I don’t think that’s going to stop.”

The Celtics are hoping Thomas can continue his heroics throughout the Eastern Conference semifinals and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images