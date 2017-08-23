NBA Rumors: Some Celtics Players ‘Weren’t That Fond Of’ Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas was beloved by most Boston Celtics fans. Several of Thomas’ Celtics teammates, however, might have held a different opinion.

NBA insider Chris Broussard revealed Wednesday, one day after the Celtics traded I.T. to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal for All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, that some players in Boston “weren’t really that fond of” Thomas, according to several NBA executives.

“I will tell you this, I spoke to several executives, or texted with several executives (Tuesday night), and a lot of them were saying that a lot of the players in Boston really weren’t that fond of Isaiah,” Broussard said on FS1’s “Undisputed” while discussing the trade with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. “We know he had those problems in Sacramento and in Phoenix. I didn’t know he was having those issues — before (talking with) these executives — in Boston.”

"Cleveland is winning the East, and they're better equipped to play Golden State than they were before." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/EuqeLZMj0B — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 23, 2017

Broussard pointed to Thomas as being a “headstrong guy” with a “huge ego,” which comes with the 5-foot-9 point guard having a big chip on his shoulder. Perhaps that demeanor — or “Napoleon complex,” as Broussard put it — didn’t sit well with some guys in the Celtics’ locker room, although Thomas’ passion and high level of performance certainly endeared him to Boston fans.

It’ll be interesting to see how Thomas fits in with the Cavs, whom Broussard believes won the trade involving Irving.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images