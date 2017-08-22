Indians Announcer Seemed Surprised By Walk-Off Bunt, Red Sox’s Throwing Error

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Boston Red Sox in walk-off fashion Monday night, but even their play-by-play announcer was surprised by the manner in which the victory occurred.

Brandon Guyer led off the ninth inning with a double to left field, but when Roberto Perez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him over, chaos ensued.

Red Sox first baseman Brock Holt fielded the ball and elected to try and gun Guyer down at third. But the ball slipped in his hand, which caused him to double clutch. Holt, however, still decided to throw to third and the ball tailed away from third baseman Rafael Devers, allowing Guyer to scamper home to score the winning run.

And Indians play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton seemed a little shocked by the sequence that gave Cleveland the win.

Take a listen to his call.

While Hamilton certainly was enthusiastic, he didn’t seem to believe what he just saw.

The Red Sox and Indians will play Game 2 of their four-game series Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images