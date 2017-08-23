Jayson Tatum Excited Fellow Dukie Kyrie Irving Was Traded To Celtics

Count Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum on the list of people excited that Kyrie Irving is joining the Green Team.

Tatum spoke with media Wednesday and revealed Irving had reached out to him via text to say how excited he was about the Cleveland Cavaliers trading him to the C’s. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt explains why the two Duke basketball alums are pumped for the 2017-18 NBA season in the Xfinity X1 report, which you can watch in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images