Dale Earnhardt Jr. Quips About Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Height: ‘I’m Serious’

NASCAR’s two most famous juniors had a coming together during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and things got a little catty afterward.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with Dale Earnhardt Jr. while the two were duking it out during Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, and Earnhardt was none too pleased. He almost immediately came on the radio to ask his crew chief, Greg Ives, “what the (expletive) is that idiot doing?”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver further complained about Stenhouse over the radio, and even took a jab at the Roush Fenway Racing driver for his height.

“Maybe that damn hood is so high he can’t see over it,” Earnhardt said.

His crew chief quickly replied “10-4,” to acknowledge that he understood the message — but Earnhardt didn’t think Ives really did understand it.

“I’m serious. I wasn’t making a joke,” Earnhardt said.

Despite what Earnhardt apparently thinks, Stenhouse, who’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, actually is of fairly average height, especially for a racing driver. To be fair, though, most of the other Cup drivers probably seem short to the 6-foot-tall Earnhardt.

Thumbnail photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images via USA TODAY Sports Images