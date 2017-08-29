NFL Rumors: Lions Make QB Matthew Stafford Highest-Paid NFL Player Ever

The Detroit Lions have made quarterback Matthew Stafford a very rich man.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday night that the Lions have made their franchise signal-caller the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Lions and Matthew Stafford agreed to five-year contract expected to make him highest paid player in NFL history, a team source told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on the contract details.

The #Lions and QB Matthew Stafford agreed on a 5-year extension worth $135M, source said. Huge.💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2017

The Lions didn’t really have much of a choice. They could extend Stafford and keep a solid QB, or risk him walking as a free agent next offseason, leaving the team without a good player at the most important position.

Stafford isn’t a top-tier quarterback, but he’s pretty consistent. He’s thrown for at least 4,000 yards with 20-plus touchdown passes in each of the last six seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick also has thrown 13 or fewer interceptions in each of the last three seasons.

Quarterbacks who are in line for new contracts surely are loving Stafford’s new deal. Schefter explained why in the following tweet:

QB salary market being reset, good news for Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins. QB salaries about to skyrocket. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2017

It’s good to be an NFL quarterback.

