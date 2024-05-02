The only way Auston Matthews will play again this season is if the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins in Game 6 on Thursday night.

But the Leafs staying alive and extending the first-round series might not be enough to get the star scorer back on the ice.

There’s plenty of mystery surrounding the absence of Matthews, who has already been ruled out for Game 6 and missed Game 5 due to illness. But it appears there’s more going on with Matthews, which The Athletic’s Chris Johnston shed light on.

“What is known is that the 26-year-old played through illness in Games 3 and 4 of the series before suffering an injury on an innocuous hit while playing sick, according to the sources,” Johnston wrote. “Team doctors removed Matthews from the lineup during the second intermission of Game 4 and he’s been unable to participate in a full team skate since.”

Johnston, who cited sources, added the Leafs are taking a “day-by-day approach” when it comes to Matthews. The talented forward, who scored 69 goals in the regular season and took over Game 2 of the series against the Bruins with a three-point performance, hasn’t been ruled out yet for a potential Game 7, but there isn’t much optimism that he would be available.

“One source briefed on the matter said Matthews playing a potential Game 7 is unlikely,” Johnston wrote. “Another said the team is uncertain at this point.”

Johnston noted that a source told him it would be “reckless” for Matthews to try to play through whatever he is dealing with.

So, the Maple Leafs will have to move on without him for at least the time being and try to keep their season alive against the Bruins. Puck drop for Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the game on NESN.