The New England Patriots will have to find a way to defend Odell Beckham Jr. twice this season.

He’s headed to the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign Beckham, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million, per Rapoport, who shared that the 31-year-old took less than was offered elsewhere to take his talents to South Beach.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques provided some contract clarity on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Dolphins have agreed to terms with WR Odell Beckham Jr,” he shared. “It’s a one-year, $3M deal with incentives that can push it up to $8.25M.”

It’s an intriguing fit for the Dolphins, who will comfortably allow Beckham to work into the receiver room as a third option, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle firmly entrenched as Tua Tagovailoa’s two primary options.

Beckham isn’t the same player who revitalized his career a few seasons back with the Los Angeles Rams but did find some success with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. He caught 35 balls for 565 yards and three touchdowns after taking a year off to recover from knee surgery.

New England was once viewed as a potential landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl wideout, but interest seemed to dissipate over time and he was never really an option this offseason.

The Patriots haven’t played Beckham since 2019, when he caught five passes for 52 yards in a loss.