Boston College Football Fans Win The Tailgate Competition Every Time

Boston College football takes on ACC foe Wake Forest in their home opener from Alumni Stadium in Chesnut Hill, Mass. on Saturday.
BC fans were out in droves to celebrate the coming of fall and a new slate of home games for the Eagles. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava ventured into the tailgate to find which fans have the best tailgate style. Finally, she helped complete their outfits with some brand new swag, courtsey of ’47.
What the video above to see what fans had in store.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com
