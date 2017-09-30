Chris Sale To Start Sunday If Red Sox Don’t Clinch AL East Before Then

The Boston Red Sox won’t just be trying to clinch the American League East on Saturday, as a win will guarantee their ace gets extra time off ahead of the American League Division Series, too.

Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Saturday before Boston faced off against the Houston Astros that Chris Sale will start Sunday if the team doesn’t win the AL East before then. A win in the third game of their four-game series against the Astros would guarantee a clinch for the Red Sox, but they also could win the division title if the New York Yankees lose to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

It’s a tough position for the Sox, as the team was banking on Sale getting extra rest before Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday. But after going 1-4 on their final homestand so far, they might need the big left-hander to try to avoid playing a 163rd game against the Yankees for the division.

If the Red Sox clinch, however, Sale still will get his day off.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images