Devin McCourty Opens Up On Protest Meeting With Roger Goodell, Owners

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty spent part of his day off on Tuesday meeting with some of the NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell about league-wide protests during the national anthem in Week 3.

McCourty attended the meeting at NFL headquarters with teammate Matthew Slater and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He opened up on what players got out of the meeting while speaking to the media Thursday.

“I think it was a very unique opportunity, obviously for the players,” McCourty said. “I think both sides, that rarely ever happens. It was, to me, it was great to take away perspective to see both sides. I thought it was cool just to be open. They were very open, we were very open with the feelings and how everything kind of went down and how we felt as players.

“I think it was just a great situation and opportunity that we all could sit there and just talk and throw everything out there. I think both sides got to walk away with an understanding of how each other felt. It wasn’t — I know when that headline comes up, it’s like we sat down and probably people think we negotiated. We didn’t. It was none of that. It was a big dialogue. What a lot of guys have been trying to start is dialogue. I think it was obviously a step in the right direction as far as being able to talk and have dialogue about different issues and different topics. I thought that was good.”

McCourty didn’t want to discuss exactly what was said at the meeting, but it was clear he thought it was a positive experience. McCourty said he believes the NFL and owners have players’ backs.

“Yeah, I think players kind of saw that when owners came out with different statements Sunday of that,” McCourty said. “I think the biggest thing is as players, we have to keep in the forefront of what we want to get, the inequality, injustice. I think that’s what important.

“I think we have to make sure this whole thing doesn’t turn into the NFL vs. Donald Trump. Like, that’s not — as players, obviously, he is whatever he is. You can probably have an hour of trying to describe that and everything he is, but I think as players, we have an agenda of what we think can be done better. I think we’re trying to use our platform. I think we have to stick to that.”

The player protest was in direct response to comments made by Trump at a rally Friday, when he referred to a player who kneels for the national anthem as a “son of a bitch.” Eighteen Patriots players, including McCourty, knelt for the anthem Sunday. Slater stood and had his arm linked with fellow players.

McCourty said Thursday that the Patriots will be united in their message Sunday during the anthem prior to their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images