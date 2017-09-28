Isaiah Thomas Reveals Why Boston Tour Bus Still Shows Him In Celtics Jersey

Boston isn’t quite ready to move on from Isaiah Thomas, and the Cleveland Cavaliers guard apparently knows why.

Thomas, who was traded to the Cavs in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, was asked by a Twitter user Thursday why he’s still featured on Boston tour buses. And, in a rather tongue-in-cheek manner, he offered a perfect response.

Here’s a photo of the bus, which still shows Thomas wearing a Celtics jersey:

Yo @Isaiah_Thomas why they still have you on the tour busses in Boston still? 🤔🤔haaa pic.twitter.com/IVGW28ghnJ — Joe Saia (@Fiyalikesaia31) September 28, 2017

And here’s Thomas’ explanation:

Because the love will never go away, it’s forever! https://t.co/6i63htYluU — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) September 28, 2017

Given Thomas’ remarks since the trade went down, it appears the feeling is mutual.

As much as the blockbuster trade shook up Cleveland and Boston’s respective rosters, it apparently threw an even meaner curveball to those banking on Irving and Thomas rocking their former jerseys for the foreseeable future.

The makers of “NBA 2K18” were forced to release a version of the game with Irving wearing a Cavs jersey on the cover, though they plan to release an updated version. Whoever’s in charge of Boston’s buses, however, clearly still has some work to do.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images