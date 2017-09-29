Michael Chavis, Brian Johnson Among Red Sox’s Minor League Award Winners

A handful of Boston Red Sox minor leaguers will get some recognition before the big league players begin their postseason run.

The Red Sox announced their 2017 Minor League Award winners Friday before the team’s game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Chief among them were third baseman Michael Chavis, who was named Offensive Player of the Year, and left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson, who won the Lou Gorman Award, which is given to the player who best “demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team.”

Chavis received his honors after batting .282 with 31 home runs, 68 extra-base hits and 94 RBIs between Single-A Salem and the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. The 22-year-old is the Red Sox’s No. 3 prospect and has been rising through the ranks since being drafted by Boston 26th overall in the 2014 June Draft.

As for Johnson, he’s pretty much the definition of what the Red Sox look for in a Lou Gorman Award winner, as he’s dealt with plenty of obstacles in his short career. The 26-year-old missed a month and a half of the 2016 season receiving treatment for anxiety, only to have his 2017 debut cut short after getting hit in the head with a line drive — for the second time in his career. Still, he avoided serious injury and put together a 3.10 ERA with Triple-A Pawtucket and held opponents to a .239 average. Johnson also pitched a complete-game shutout against the Seattle Mariners this season on May 27.

The other Minor League Award winners are left-hander Jalen Beeks (Pitcher of the Year), catcher Austin Rei (Defensive Player of the Year), outfielder Tate Matheny (Baserunner of the Year), first baseman/outfielder Keibert Petit (Latin Program Player of the Year) and right-hander Luis Rivero (Latin Program Pitcher of the Year). The Red Sox will honor the winners during a pregame ceremony Saturday at Fenway Park before Boston’s 1:05 p.m. ET game against Houston.

