It’s official: Minor League Baseball has cancelled its 2020 season.

Rumors swirled an announcement would be made Tuesday, and that’s exactly what happened when MiLB released a statement.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB president and CEO Pat O’Conner said, per the league. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable entertainment.”

The Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, also released a statement regarding the decision.

“Due to the many COVID-19 related challenges that would accompany staffing team rosters for a two-month season, Major League Baseball has now advised that they will not be assigning players to the teams of Minor League Baseball in 2020,” a team-provided statement said. “This year is the first in the 137-year history of the International League (founded in 1884) that no games will have been played. The PawSox will continue their community efforts to help those affected by the coronavirus, and will continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary (1970-2020).”

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images