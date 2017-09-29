Bayern Munich Approaches First Choice To Succeed Carlo Ancelotti As Coach

Bayern Munich seems ready to offer Thomas Tuchel the dream job of almost every German soccer coach.

Talks are underway between Bayern Munich and Tuchel over becoming the German club’s next head coach, according to Bild’s Christian Falk and Sportsbuzzer’s Heiko Ostendorp.

Bayern fired Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday and appears to be moving quickly to secure Tuchel as his permanent successor. Willy Sagnol, an ex-Bayern player and assistant on Ancelotti’s staff, will lead the team in Saturday’s Bundesliga (German league) game against Hertha Berlin.

Bayern Munich won’t play again until Oct. 14 due to the FIFA international break, and Tuchel could be its new head coach by then.

Tuchel, 44, is currently out of work but he’s still one of Germany’s most highly regarded coaches. He most recently spent two seasons at Borussia Dortmund, leading the club to second- and third-place finishes in 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively. Dortmund also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League last season, further bolstering Tuchel’s reputation.

