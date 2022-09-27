Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are back in town.

Boston plays its first preseason home game Tuesday night when it welcomes the New York Rangers to TD Garden.

The Bruins opened their slate of preseason games with a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, while the Rangers earned a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

Fans will see some veterans in the lineup with Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic making up the first line. The trio likely will be the third line come Opening Night, and they did enjoy some chemistry last season. Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo and Mike Reilly also will draw into the lineup, with Reilly and Carlo making up the second defensive pair. Anton Stralman, who the Bruins signed to a PTO agreement over the weekend, will play alongside Lindholm.

Bruins-Rangers puck drop from TD Garden begins at 7 p.m. ET on NESN+, and postgame coverage will immediately follow the final horn. Remember, you can also catch the game on NESN360.

Here are the Bruins and Rangers projected lines and defense pairings:

BOSTON BRUINS (0-1)

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

A.J. Greer–Jack Studnicka–Marc McLaughlin

Samuel Asselin–Georgii Merkulov–Oskar Steen

Luke Toporowski–Joona Kopppanen–Justin Brazeau