Bill Belichick Details Chris Hogan’s Red-Zone Success With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you were prescient enough to draft New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan in fantasy football, you’re probably pretty pleased with your team.

Hogan ranks tied for fifth in fantasy points among wide receivers this season thanks in large part to his red-zone productivity. Hogan has 23 catches for 288 yards with five touchdowns, four of which came in the red zone, this season.

So, what makes Hogan so effective inside the 20-yard line?

“Chris has got good length,” head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “He catches the ball well. He catches away from his body, which a lot of passes in the red area, that’s what you have to do because the coverage is tight. The quarterback throws it to where the defender can’t get it and the receiver has to extend to make the play. Good hands, being able to separate and good height definitely helps down there.”

Hogan leads Patriots pass catches in touchdown receptions by a large margin. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Rob Gronkowski are tied for second on the team with two touchdown catches apiece.

Hogan’s red-zone prowess has come as a bit of a surprise this season, despite his size. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound receiver was tied for third on the team in touchdown receptions last season with four, his career high. He did add two more touchdowns in three postseason games last winter.

Hogan is on pace for career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns this season as his role has increased due to the absence of wide receiver Julian Edelman, who tore his ACL in the preseason.

