John Farrell Out As Red Sox Manager After Boston’s ALDS Loss To Astros

John Farrell won’t return as the Boston Red Sox’s manager next season.

The team announced Wednesday that Farrell has been fired after five seasons at the helm, and a search for a new manager will begin immediately. The Red Sox’s season ended Monday after losing Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox went 432-378 (.533) under Farrell and won the AL East title three times in 2013, 2016 and 2017. Farrell led Boston to its eighth World Series championship in his first season in 2013 and was the first Red Sox manager to win back-to-back division titles. His 432 wins and 810 games managed both rank sixth in club history.

Farrell’s coaching career began in Boston as the Red Sox’s pitching coach from 2007 to 2010 before joining the Toronto Blue Jays in his first managerial gig in 2011.

