Bruins 2017-18 Season Preview: Predictions, Projected Lineup, Player To Watch

The Boston Bruins ended their two-year playoff drought last season, and they’ll aim to build on that success when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at TD Garden to open their 2017-18 campaign.

The B’s wisely stayed away from the high-priced free agents this summer, instead deciding to plug roster holes with their deep and talented prospect pool. The addition of these young players should provide plenty of excitement and valuable depth at forward and on the blue line.

Here’s our preview for the upcoming Bruins season.

Projected Lineup

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Kevan Miller–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

Anton Khudobin

Games To Circle On Your Calendar

— Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Nashville Predators: The home opener is against the reigning Western Conference champs.

— Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights: The NHL’s new expansion team makes its first trip to Boston.

— Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Boston’s traditional Black Friday matinee is the first meeting of the season against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs.

— Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers: Reigning Hart Trophy winner and scoring champion Connor McDavid, as well as former Bruin Milan Lucic, make their only appearance in Boston during the regular season.

— Wednesday, Jan. 17 vs. Montreal Canadiens: The rival Habs don’t play in Boston until the new year.

— Saturday, March 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks: The ‘Hawks make their only TD Garden appearance late in the season.

Player To Watch

Charlie McAvoy made his NHL debut in the first round of last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs and he didn’t look like a rookie. The 2016 first-round draft pick drove puck possession, defended well, led the transition game and played with a physical edge. McAvoy formed a solid partnership with B’s captain Zdeno Chara on the first pairing, and he showed the poise and calm all top-tier defensemen possess. Expectations are very high for McAvoy, and his two-way skill set should help him avoid some of the struggles most rookie D-men suffer through.

Prediction

As I wrote in our season predictions, I believe the Bruins will advance all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games. A good veteran core, combined with an elite goaltender and an injection of young, skilled players, should make the Bruins a tough out in the playoffs.

