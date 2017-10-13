Bruins Know They Have To ‘Be Better’ After Consecutive Losses To Avalanche

The Boston Bruins have struggled to begin the 2017-18 season, as they dropped consecutive games to the Colorado Avalanche to fall to 1-2-0 on the season after winning their opener against the Nashville Predators.

The B’s struggled in multiple aspects of the game in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss in Colorado, but they hope their two off days will help them regroup before their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

NESN’s Alex Kraemer spoke with Bruins left winger Brad Marchand after Friday’s morning skate, and he said he doesn’t believe it’s time for the Bruins to panic.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images