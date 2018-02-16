Bruins Preparing For Important Three-Game Swing In Canada

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins are preparing for a five-day trip to the West Coast where they’ll face the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy called the last West Coast trip a “turning point” of the season after it helped build the team’s overall cohesion and sparked momentum in their performance, and they’ll look to have that success again over the next few days.

