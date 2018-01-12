NESN Live

Health Of Patriots’ Threats Will Provide Added Challenge For Titans

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots will be entering their first postseason matchup as a mostly healthy squad, which will increase the challenge facing the Tennessee Titans.

After missing last season’s playoffs, tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back and as big of threat as ever, while other players like Dion Lewis have avoided the injury bug as opposed to years past.

