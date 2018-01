Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Boston Red Sox fans are about to get a look at some of the changes that have taken place with the team this offseason during Red Sox Winter Weekend.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin caught up with Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy down at Foxwoods, and Kennedy shed some light on new manager Alex Cora, as well as some other hot topics pertaining to this offseason.

