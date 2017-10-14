Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Unlikely To Play Vs. Coyotes With Lower Body Injury

The Boston Bruins need Patrice Bergeron back on the ice, but he probably won’t be lacing up his skates Saturday.

The Bruins veteran center hasn’t suited up yet this season, as he has been trying to work his way through a nagging lower body injury.

Bergeron is making progress, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said it’s unlikely the 32-year-old will make his season debut Saturday when the B’s take on the Arizona Coyotes.

