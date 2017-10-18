Fantasy Football Rankings: Five Must-Start Defenses For Week 7 Of Season

Why reaching for a defense in your fantasy football draft is pointless, Exhibit A: The New Orleans Saints.
Unless there’s an insane, die-hard Saints fan in your league, New Orleans’ defense went undrafted, and with good reason: It was expected to be one of the worst units in football this year. But guess which defense is averaging a ridiculous 21 fantasy points per game over the last four weeks, the highest in the NFL? The Saints.
Second on that list is the Jacksonville Jaguars, further proof that stellar fantasy defense performances can come from anywhere. So, who’s primed for a huge Week 7?
Here are our top five fantasy defense plays for this weekend.
Minnesota Vikings (vs. Baltimore Ravens)
Few NFL offenses are struggling more than the Ravens, who rank 24th in points scored (19 per game) and third in turnovers committed (12) through six games. Minnesota’s defense has been stellar at home and should give Joe Flacco and Co. fits.
Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
The Bengals have been better under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, but Tyler Eifert’s injury really limits them. They’ve had a tough time against Pittsburgh recently, too, dropping seven of their last eight to their AFC North rival. The Steelers have been a steady source of points this year, and that should continue Sunday.
New Orleans Saints (at Green Bay Packers)
How is starting New Orleans at Lambeau Field not completely preposterous? Two words: Brett Hundley. Aaron Rodgers’ replacement threw three interceptions after the star quarterback went down last week, and he’ll face an incredibly opportunistic D that has seven picks in its last three games. Roll the dice — you won’t be disappointed.
Tennessee Titans (at Cleveland Browns)
Seriously, just start whatever defense is playing the Browns. Cleveland is back to DeShone Kizer at QB this week, and the rookie has thrown at least one interception in every game this year. The Browns also lead the NFL in turnovers with 16, so Tennessee’s floor is very high here.
Seattle Seahawks (at New York Giants)
This might not be as big of a slam dunk as it appears: Seattle is a worse defensive team on the road (eight fantasy points per game this season) than at home (15 fantasy points per game), and the Giants actually didn’t look bad last week. Still, we’re not sold on New York’s strong Week 6, and the Seahawks have enough defensive firepower to make them a top-five play in Week 7.
Thumbnail photo courtesy of Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
