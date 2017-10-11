NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Free-Agent Tight Ends, Including Ex-Jet

The New England Patriots reportedly showed interest in two free-agent tight ends Wednesday.

The Patriots hosted Will Tye and Evan Baylis on workouts, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Tye played two seasons with the New York Giants before being waived last month and claimed by the New York Jets. Tye was waived by the Jets last week.

Tye has caught 94 passes for 897 yards with four touchdowns in 32 career games. The 6-foot-2, 256-pound tight end began his college career at Florida State before transferring to Stony Brook. He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2015.

Baylis, an Oregon product, played one game for the Houston Texans this season. The undrafted rookie caught four passes for 32 yards during the preseason.

The Patriots have three tight ends on their roster: Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister. Gronkowski didn’t practice Wednesday with a thigh injury. Allen has been held catchless this season while Hollister has two receptions for 24 yards.

