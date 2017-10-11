NFL Rumors: Cowboys Players Met With Jerry Jones To Discuss Anthem Stance

Dallas Cowboys players were given strict rules on how to observe “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games.

Following Dallas’ loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, Jerry Jones vocalized his firm stance on the national anthem, saying any player who used the moment as a platform for protest would be benched.

Considering the harsh nature of Jones’ rules, the Cowboys reportedly held a team meeting Wednesday to discuss the team’s policy, per ProFootballTalk. Coaches who were at the meeting reportedly told players to take their issues to Jones directly.

While Jones reportedly met with several players, none were willing to comment on what was said during the meetings, per Clarence Hill Jr. Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Safety Orlando Scandrick was the only player to provide any noteworthy comment during the team’s media availability.

Orlando Scandrick no commented 7 questions but pointed to his pink cleats for breast cancer as a cause "they are allowed support" — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 11, 2017

That wasn’t the only slight made by Scandrick, though. According to Hill, the veteran defensive back was playing “FDT” by YG in the locker room, which stands for “(expletive) Donald Trump.”

Ahead of the Dallas’ Week 3 matchup with Arizona Cardinals, all Cowboys players, coaches and Jones knelt in solidarity before rising and standing for the playing of the national anthem.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images