Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Did Not Practice Wednesday

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both attended Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice, but neither participated, according to the team’s injury report.

Per the report, Brady (left shoulder) and Gronkowski (thigh) sat out the session with injuries, though both suited up and were seen warming up with teammates on the practice field.

Cornerback Eric Rowe remained sidelined with a groin injury, and left tackle Nate Solder missed practice for non-injury reasons, his second such absence in two weeks.

Six other players were limited participants, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Rex Burkhead and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Here is the full injury report for Wednesday:

DNP

Tom Brady, QB (left shoulder)

Rob Gronkowski, TE (groin)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Nate Solder, OT (non-injury related)

LIMITED

Rex Burkhead, RB (ribs)

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (ankle)

Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)

Elandon Roberts, LB (ankle)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images