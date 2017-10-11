Drake Visits Odell Beckham Jr. In Hospital After OBJ Gets Ankle Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently has some pretty big names on his friends list.
The New York Giants wide receiver suffered a fractured ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, and will miss the remainder of the season. OBJ went under the knife Monday, and a day later was visited by none other than Drake.
The Canadian rapper shared a photo of the two on Instagram, along with some words of encouragement.
Little cold in that hospital, Odell?
Here’s another photo of the dynamic duo, with Drake seemingly forgetting he was at a hospital, not a GQ cover shoot:
Before Drizzy showed up, Beckham shared a selfie promising he’d be back “better than ever.”
OBJ might be on to something with this johnny/yellow beanie look.
Of course, the Giants aren’t the only team out there who’ll miss the All-Pro wideout.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
