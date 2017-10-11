Drake Visits Odell Beckham Jr. In Hospital After OBJ Gets Ankle Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently has some pretty big names on his friends list.

The New York Giants wide receiver suffered a fractured ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, and will miss the remainder of the season. OBJ went under the knife Monday, and a day later was visited by none other than Drake.

The Canadian rapper shared a photo of the two on Instagram, along with some words of encouragement.

Had to come visit bro…bounce back like 13 @obj 🙏🏽 (my 13 is backwards but it’s still bless) A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Little cold in that hospital, Odell?

Here’s another photo of the dynamic duo, with Drake seemingly forgetting he was at a hospital, not a GQ cover shoot:

Cause this got that makin of a Legend feel @champagnepapi A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Before Drizzy showed up, Beckham shared a selfie promising he’d be back “better than ever.”

Thank u all for your prayers. You better believe I'll be back better than ever. God Speed A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

OBJ might be on to something with this johnny/yellow beanie look.

Of course, the Giants aren’t the only team out there who’ll miss the All-Pro wideout.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images