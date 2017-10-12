Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Limited In Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski officially returned to New England Patriots practice Thursday.

After being listed as “did not participate” following Wednesday’s session, Brady (shoulder injury) and Gronkowski (thigh) were among eight players limited the following day, according to the Patriots’ injury report.

Cornerback Eric Rowe missed practice as he continues to recover from a groin injury. Left tackle Nate Solder returned to practice and was removed from the injury report after missing Wednesday for non-injury reasons.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

DNP

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

LIMITED

Tom Brady, QB (left shoulder)

Rex Burkhead, RB (ribs)

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (ankle)

Rob Gronkowski, TE (thigh)

Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)

Elandon Roberts, LB (ankle)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images