Patriots Sign Two Ex-Jets, Including Tight End Will Tye To Practice Squad

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots made some midweek changes to the bottom of their roster Thursday by adding two former New York Jets.

This is notable because the Patriots play the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots signed tight end Will Tye and linebacker Trevor Reilly to their practice squad.

The Patriots released cornerback Alex Carter from the practice squad and placed offensive lineman Cole Toner on practice squad injured reserve to make room for Tye and Reilly. Carter and Toner signed with the team earlier this week.

Tye, who worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday, went undrafted out of Stony Brook and spent his first two seasons with the New York Giants, where he racked up 90 catches for 859 yards with four touchdowns. He was claimed off waivers by the Jets last month and caught four passes on six targets for 38 yards in three games. That’s four catches and 38 yards more than Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen has this season.

Reilly was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round in 2014. He spent part of the 2016 season on the Patriots’ practice squad before he was signed off by the Miami Dolphins. O’Reilly was released from the Dolphins’ practice squad Sept. 10.

The Patriots must make another corresponding move to add both players to the team.

