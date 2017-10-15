Patriots-Jets Inactives: David Harris Won’t Play Vs. Former Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Patriots veteran linebacker David Harris won’t suit up against his former team Sunday as New England faces off against the New York Jets.

Harris is among seven Patriots inactives Sunday and one of three healthy scratches.

Here’s the full list of inactives:

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

LB Harvey Langi (back)

OL Cole Croston

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion)

OT Cameron Fleming

LB David Harris

Rowe was ruled out Friday, while Burkhead, Langi and Gilmore were declared inactive Saturday. Langi was in a serious car accident Friday night with his wife.

With Rowe and Gilmore inactive, the Patriots might be forced to play safeties Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty at cornerback

