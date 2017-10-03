Patriots Practice Report: Eric Rowe, Nate Solder Not Spotted At Walkthrough

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots took it easy Tuesday afternoon, holding a non-padded practice two days before their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.”

Players did not wear jerseys, making it difficult to take attendance, but cornerback Eric Rowe and offensive tackle Nate Solder were not spotted during the brief portion of practice that was open to the media.

Rowe is dealing with a groin injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. He appears unlikely to play against the Buccaneers.

Solder was not listed on Monday’s hypothetical injury report. The reason for his absence was unclear.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and would not have practiced Monday, according to the team, was present at Tuesday’s walkthrough.

