Raiders’ Donald Penn Confronts Heckling Fan In Parking Lot After Another Loss

Maybe it’s a good thing the Oakland Raiders’ days in California are numbered.

The injury-plagued Raiders fell to 2-3 on the season and now sit a full three games behind the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs with an ugly 30-17 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The patience of Raiders fans’ apparently is already wearing thin, too, as evidenced by a bizarre skirmish in the players’ parking lot following Sunday’s loss.

Offensive lineman Donald Penn went as far as to get out of his car on his way out of the stadium to confront a heckling fan. Things got pretty tense before security ultimately stepped in before something really bad happened.

In a tweet late Sunday night, Penn shared his side of the story.

He threw a bottle at my car but I should of stayed in the car he was tryna get me to react so he could sue me glad I took a sec 2 think https://t.co/c3VqxjvHeB — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) October 9, 2017

And as Deadspin points out, Penn and the fan have quite the history, and this was the apparent culmination of a few different interactions. In a lot of ways, the backstory makes you want to side with Penn.

Just another day in Raiders Nation.

UPDATE (11:40 a.m. ET): This tweet from Penn certainly seems to justify or at least explain his actions.