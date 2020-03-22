Tom Brady is off to Tampa Bay, where he’s expected to make $50 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers.

Several teams reportedly were interested in Brady, including the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bucs and the Los Angeles Chargers, however, were the only two teams to extend offers to Brady.

So, what caused the Raiders to fall back in their pursuit of Brady? The Athletic’s Vic Tafur explained:

“The Raiders were indeed sniffing around Brady as late as this week,” Tafur wrote Friday. “And while it is true they never made him an offer, some ballpark numbers were made known to him at some point. The Raiders weren’t going to go as high as the guaranteed $25 million per year for two years that the Bucs gave the 42-year-old quarterback — the game film the last two years just didn’t warrant that in the Raiders’ minds.”

While still among the top quarterbacks in the league, Brady’s numbers have slipped in the last two seasons. And while the 2019 season certainly wasn’t Brady’s finest hour, it is worth noting the 42-year-old led the Pats to victory in a low-scoring Super Bowl LIII the season prior.

That said, we certainly will be interested to see what kind of success Brady will have in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images