Raiders Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Oakland Raiders need to bounce back after an abysmal Week 3 showing. But it won’t be easy.

The Raiders, who dropped to 2-1 after losing to the Washington Redskins last Sunday, will visit Sports Authority Field in Week 4 to battle the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

The Broncos also fell flat in Week 3, losing on the road to the Buffalo Bills, but are 2-0 at home this season while outscoring their opponents by an average of 14 points.

Here’s how you can watch Raiders vs. Broncos online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

